BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GS opened at $299.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.49 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.