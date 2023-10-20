Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lessened by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 5.3 %

ISRG stock opened at $259.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.77 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.