Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 370 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.17. 1,517,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,039,784. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

