Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix updated its Q4 guidance to $2.15 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.15 EPS.

Netflix Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $401.77 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.31 and its 200-day moving average is $394.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $178.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $71,066,080,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

