Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 73,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,201,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $463.28 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.62.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

