Choate Investment Advisors Has $832,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $257.45 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $217.70 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.84.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

