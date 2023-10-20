Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 1,404 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of APD opened at $280.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.70 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

