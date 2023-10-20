Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 750 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $95.44 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $165.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

