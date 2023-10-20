Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,180 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

