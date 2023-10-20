Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after buying an additional 8,718,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE MS opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

