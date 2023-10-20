Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 206,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,375. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.