Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,694. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

