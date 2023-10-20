Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 173,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.08. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $129.91 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

