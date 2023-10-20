Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Chubb Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CB opened at $210.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

