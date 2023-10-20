Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.58. 10,172,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,321,875. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.22.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

