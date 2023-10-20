Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $259,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $181.82 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.52 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.51.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

