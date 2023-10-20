Renasant Bank Has $252,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Renasant Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after buying an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $318,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a market capitalization of $479.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

