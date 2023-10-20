Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.07. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

