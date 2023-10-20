Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MO opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.