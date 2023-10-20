Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %

Amgen stock opened at $280.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.71.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

