Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.88.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $168.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.95 and a 200 day moving average of $176.74. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

