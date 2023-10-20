Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

