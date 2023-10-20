Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $52.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $52,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.72. 306,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,122. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

