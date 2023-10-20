Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.1% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 121,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $268.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.91 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

