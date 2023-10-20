Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.21 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

