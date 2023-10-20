Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

