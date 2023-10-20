The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.7% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $126.48 and a 12 month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

