TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $643,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average of $151.09. The company has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.48 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

