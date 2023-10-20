Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 163,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,375. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

