Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

