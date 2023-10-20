Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $13.92 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.23. The company had a trading volume of 166,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,982. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

