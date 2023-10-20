Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 13,637.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Roth Mkm cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

