Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,197,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $420,453.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,150,831 shares of company stock worth $164,277,896. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.3 %

ABNB traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.60. The company had a trading volume of 649,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,483. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

