Renasant Bank Purchases 52 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $268.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.63. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

