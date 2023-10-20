Arizona State Retirement System Has $14.12 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,401,000 after buying an additional 457,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,030,000 after buying an additional 118,306 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,101,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average is $109.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

