Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

MS stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

