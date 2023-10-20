PVG Asset Management Corp Has $369,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PVG Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.6% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.32. The company has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.