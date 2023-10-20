Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 1,107 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PANW traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $250.48. 432,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.