Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $126.48 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

