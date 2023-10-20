Essex LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Essex LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 43,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 261,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $148.25 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.48 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average is $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

