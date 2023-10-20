The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

