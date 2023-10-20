FIDELIS iM LLC Has $17.33 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 9.8% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 55,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.32. 37,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.22 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

