Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 924,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

