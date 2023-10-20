Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after purchasing an additional 674,652 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,450,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.33. The company had a trading volume of 147,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,782. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.80 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.