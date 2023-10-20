Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.12. The stock had a trading volume of 124,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,621. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

