Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

