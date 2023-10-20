Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,904,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $65.45 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

