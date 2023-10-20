Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,473 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $43,732,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

