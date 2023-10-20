Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 345 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $2,280,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

PNC opened at $115.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

