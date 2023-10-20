Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,732,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $65.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

